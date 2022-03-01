To the editor: Vladimir Putin seems to think he is immune from the rule of law and world opinion, so he is not so slowly trying to rebuild Russia to return it to its so-called glory days.
Today Ukraine, tomorrow Alaska. Alaska was part of Russia once, was it not? The United States purchased Alaska from Russia on March 30, 1867, for $7.2 million. What if some day Putin says to himself, "We got a raw deal when selling Alaska to the Americans and I want it back"? What would the world think about that? What would we do if all of a sudden there were 200,000 troops, tanks etc. on the Kamchatka or Chukchi Peninsula and transport ships, aircraft carriers and battleships in the Sea of Okhotsk heading toward the Bering Strait and Alaska? Would we sanction Russia then?
This may sound far-fetched but I think Putin is just as dangerous, if not more so, than our former president, and I wouldn't be a bit surprised if the Ukraine invasion was the subject of their secret meeting a few years ago.
Mr. Putin won't stop with Ukraine. He cannot be allowed to continue his insane aggression. He must be stopped whatever it takes. If he is successful. look out Alaska.
Donald Munger, Becket