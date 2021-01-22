Five Corners intersection should be a roundabout
To the editor: I fully support changing the Five Corners intersection to a roundabout. It would make it safer for everyone and be a traffic-calming solution.
Driving south on Route 7, it is difficult to tell if a car or truck has seen me and gauged my speed correctly. If there is a car or truck following closely behind me, it is a bit anxiety-producing to see if they will slow down enough for me to make a turn onto Route 43. It could be a life-saving answer to that intersection.
Having driven on rural roads in Ireland and Holland, I have seen the safety of roundabouts. It slows everyone down and makes them pay attention — and you only have to look in one direction to be sure you can enter the roundabout. I support safety for all and think this would be a positive change for the Five Corners intersection. In addition, I’d like to see one at the intersection of Main Street and Water Street (Route 43) in Williamstown. It is difficult to turn left from Water Street onto Main Street. Roundabouts are a good way to keep people safe.
Jeanne Marklin, Williamstown