To the editor: I'm writing this to make people aware there are gas leaks from the old main gas lines in Pittsfield, because we had one here on Fourth Street and it took three days to clear it up (hopefully).
The nice gas workers had to siphon it out of the soil with some kind of hose. That's how bad the old gas lines are, and it's not just in our area. I don't know who is responsible for paying for new pipes — city or state or both. Before things get worse and there's a deadly explosion and fire like they had in the Merrimack Valley in Eastern Massachusetts awhile back, I beg of who is responsible to please do something.
Theresa Jacques, Pittsfield