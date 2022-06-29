To the editor: Wake up, Americans. We have already lost our country and need to get it back. Until “we the people” do so, we won’t have a say in our or our descendants' future.
Face it: “We the people” are generally no longer represented by those we elect to public office. Are there exceptions? Sure, but not many.
Unfortunately, our country, this beautiful “free” land of ours, has been taken over by the oligarchs, corporate America, special interest groups, political action committees and, of course, the National Rifle Association. These entities drive all the political actions in this country, regardless of what the citizens want, desire or need.
Just look at gun control: A large majority of citizens on both sides of the aisle want gun control, and yet sadly nearly half of our congressional representatives simply ignore our wishes. Now, the radical right, activist Supreme Court has sided with the minority of Americans to abandon Roe, putting many of the rights we’ve enjoyed in jeopardy. And the list goes on to health care, child care, etc., many of which are overwhelmingly supported by the citizens.
Until political campaign finance is overhauled, we will remain on the outside looking in. With the trillions of dollars that are expended by our government every year, some of it certainly wasted, there is no reason that campaigns couldn’t be publicly financed, putting an end to political contributions of any type.
Without campaign finance reform, “we the people” have lost control of our country, period. As they say: Follow the money.
Dennis Croughwell, Dalton