To the editor: I loved Jim Shulman's article on the Rosa Restaurant. It brought back fond memories of much happier times when my mother and Aunt Nel (identical twins) would do their shopping on North Street, along with my cousin Sandy and I. Though young in age, we would be given some cash and sent alone (with no worries or cares) to see re-releases of The Beatles' "A Hard Day's Night" and "Help!" at the Paris Cinema.
Afterward, we would all meet up at either The Highland or (my favorite) The Rosa. It had dark wood, subdued lighting and circular booths with rose-colored vinyl cushions. A perfect oasis to rest in after the hustle and bustle of North Street. And yes, the food was great.
Chuck Kendall, Hinsdale