To the editor: Summer is such an incredible time in the Berkshires.
We have so much to offer here — art, plays, dance, music, an amazingly beautiful natural environment — but one thing we can’t offer enough of to the people who live here is food. Food insecurity is present and growing in the Berkshires.
The People’s Pantry in Great Barrington has seen the number of people fed since the start of the pandemic increase by three to four times. Just this year, the number of people fed has risen by over 40 percent. People who have never before had to ask for help feeding their families are showing up every week. And this isn’t just happening in Great Barrington; food pantries throughout the Berkshires are reporting significant increases in their numbers.
The vast majority of people coming to the pantries are people who are working, sometimes two or three jobs, but their income isn’t enough to pay rent, bills, buy the gas they need to get to work and put enough food on the table for their families. As quoted in a recent New York Times article about food insecurity, “There are more people who have jobs, they’re working, they’re just not making enough.” Senior citizens are also showing up at our food pantries in record numbers. Their Social Security is no longer enough to cover bills, food, gas, prescriptions and medical co-pays.
What’s true for consumers is also true for the pantries, they’re spending a lot more on the food they provide. The pantries are also seeing less food available from the federal government and the regional food banks. At the same time donations have decreased, in part because some of the people who donated in the past now need to use the pantries.
At The People’s Pantry, food expenses have doubled since last year, resulting in an income/expense shortfall of $10,000 a month until the start of a recent push to fundraise. Donations of canned goods are a very small part of the food distributed, so cash donations are particularly important to the food pantries. They purchase most of the food they distribute, buying products in bulk from local stores and the regional food bank. The People’s Pantry also uses cash donations to buy from local farmers, thereby helping both the farmers and the food insecure.
This is why I’d like to ask your readers to consider donating to The People’s Pantry or their local food pantry. Even if it’s just the amount you would spend on a ticket to a show, by donating you’re helping your neighbors and you’re helping to make the Berkshires a good place to live for everyone who lives here.
Sharon Meyer, Great Barrington