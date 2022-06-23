Letter: Food for thought on daylight saving time debate

To the editor: Something to consider the next time the biannual daylight savings conversation comes up again: This time of year, in our neighborhood, sunrise is at 5:15 a.m.
Daylight actually gets about a half-hour head start and can wake people up at about 4:45. If we were still on standard time, daylight would be waking us up at 3:45. If you are vacationing on the Cape, sunrise is almost 15 minutes earlier. And you would lose that wonderful hour of evening daylight. I think 3:30 is a bit early to wake up unless you are going fishing.
Phil ORourke, Pittsfield