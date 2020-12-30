Food insecurity in the Berkshires
To the editor: So many people and organizations in the Berkshires have stepped up to help mitigate the suffering of the COVID-19 pandemic. High on that list, in our opinion, is Berkshire Bounty.
Formed just five years ago by Jay Weintraub and Mark Lefenfeld, Berkshire Bounty has become an integral part of the vital effort to help feed the growing number of people suffering from food insecurity in the Berkshires. Collecting and delivering donated food is Berkshire Bounty’s primary mission, but it has also helped in many other ways to maximize the flow of food to those in need.
One way has been to use the donations from Berkshire Bounty’s financial supporters to regularly purchase food from local food suppliers at discounted prices. That food is then distributed to pantries and other distribution organizations in South County and Pittsfield.
As Berkshire Bounty volunteers, we encourage others to support Berkshire Bounty and its important work by making a financial contribution via berkshire-bounty.org, especially during the winter of this pandemic.
Matt Chester, Stockbridge
Larry Frankel, Great Barrington
Joe Gelinas, Otis
Elie Katzman, Southfield