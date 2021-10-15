To the editor: Pittsfield and Berkshire County have dozens of food pantries and meal sites to help our neighbors cope with food insecurity and hunger.
Many are located at houses of faith, senior centers, veterans service centers, family centers and other civic groups. All food programs are dependent on donations of food, money, volunteer time and talents. Financial grants and government funds are also part of maintaining food programs.
The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the flow of fundraisers and number of volunteers for these programs. Yet, there is a growing awareness of the need for donations and volunteers to expand these services. Community participation continues to staff these programs and to provide food to help stop hunger. More help is needed.
The Community Food Pantry and St. Joe’s Kitchen and Thanksgiving Angels are located at South Congregational Church in Pittsfield. They are a great example of community participation and cooperation. Their volunteers are from all parts of the community working together.
If you wish to make a monetary donation or donate your time or talents, please go to southchurchpittsfield.org or contact any of the other local food pantries.
Dick Noble, Pittsfield
Barbara Johnson, Pittsfield
Paula Haskell, Pittsfield
The writers are members of the South Church Mission Board and First Church Outreach Ministry in Pittsfield.