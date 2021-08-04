To the editor: This is my annual appeal to the thousands of Berkshire bike-riders, runners, trotters, walkers and joggers who populate our roads during the summer months wearing handsome and very trendy all-black, dark blue, dark green or dark red clothing. Please, leave the stylish jerseys home and switch to reflective light green, light yellow, white or orange garb.
In bright sunlight, when you are in dark shadows on our narrow roads, drivers wearing sun glasses cannot easily see you. Of course, if we hit you, it's probably our fault, we will be terribly sorry and our insurance company will pay a large settlement to your bereaved family, but we will move on and you will not.
So, please, wear reflective clothing. Same analogy as vaccination against COVID. It costs you nothing and it saves lives.
Neal Pilson, Richmond