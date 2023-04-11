Letter: For National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, thank you to the heroes on the other end of the line

To the editor: When we think of the people in our lives that we can always depend on, we usually think about our family and friends first.
But there are also other people that may not be part of our lives that we can always depend on in our times of need: our 911 dispatchers. These are the people who are there 24/7 to answer that 911 phone line whenever it is activated. They are highly trained professionals that have just one goal with every call they receive: to get you the help that you need. During this week, honor these dedicated individuals please take a moment out of your day to say a little prayer or offer thanks in your own way for the extraordinary work that they do. They never look for praise, however they more than deserve it for dedicating themselves to the service of others in this profession they have chosen.
I would like every dispatcher to know how much I respect you, appreciate you, admire you and love you for being that voice that helps bring calm in times of chaos. You are all our 911 heroes.
Thomas E. Grady, Pittsfield
The writer is a lieutenant colonel in the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office.