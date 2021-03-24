To the editor: I would like to thank and commend all those involved with the operation of the three Berkshire County regional vaccination sites.
They have done an excellent job under very trying conditions, with little or no help and even less cooperation from state officials. After reading the March 19 Eagle ("Berkshires vaccine team calls for more doses, as state focus on mass sites cuts allocations"), I understand why they have had to struggle: money. The private corporation CIC Health of Cambridge is being paid $1.1 million per week to operate two mass vaccination sites — Foxborough and Fenway — plus whatever the insurance companies reimburse for each administered dose.
CIC is less than a year old and until just recently had absolutely no experience in vaccinating anything. They were formed to administer COVID tests. We all know how easy it was to get one of those last April, almost as bad as trying to secure a vaccination appointment in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County vaccination sites are being shut out in a dash for the cash to be made by for-profit health companies.
I call on all our state legislators and representatives to put an immediate stop to this scheme. Make the vaccine distribution system fair and equitable as it should be. There is no reason for Berkshire, Franklin or Hampshire county residents to travel out of their counties so someone else can make a profit. Give our fine county vaccination sites the vaccines they need to get the job done and stop the games with people's lives.
And straighten out the present miserable, Hunger Games-style registration system. For God's sake, you would think that a state which ranks among the top five in the country for science and education could do better than this. Regrettably, I think not. Please prove me wrong.
Mark A. Hanford, Becket