To the editor: Unvaccinated people who get COVID are hospitalized, costing us all in the name of individual freedom.
Perhaps there should be an economic reckoning for this show of selfish independence.
Want health insurance? If you are a smoker, you may have to pay more for that insurance. If you scuba dive, rock climb or participate in any activities considered life-threatening, expect higher premiums for life insurance. If you had your driver’s license suspended or revoked, have speeding tickets, been stopped for drunken driving or violated basic rules of the road, expect higher auto insurance premiums. As you can see, there is precedent for insurance companies separating the economic wheat from the chaff. Why not for those who risk their health and life by not being vaccinated?
Those that choose not to be vaccinated for the most part are science deniers. They get their “intelligence” from Fox and QAnon who ask why we need to wear masks if you have been vaccinated. They refuse to recognized that fully vaccinated people can unknowingly spread COVID.
Why would any parent of young children send their kids to a school that could be a petri dish for COVID? Why would teachers take a risk by coming to work maskless? Yet red state governors are mandating a no-mask rule for teachers and students when they return to school. This, despite having the highest number of U.S. COVID cases. Several of these states' hospitals are full to capacity and asking for federal assistance. Federal resources for a state that has policies that increase the COVID patient load?
Protecting your family should be your and federal, state and local governments' highest priority. To get to herd immunity, some states, including Massachusetts, have $1 million lotteries, while West Virginia will issue a free hunting or fishing license if you get vaccinated — whatever works to get this done.
Politics on the right has been wrong about COVID and climate change. Both are killing people. Let‘s follow the science and do the right thing. We owe that to each other. We can start by protecting our children from governors that are putting politics above science.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington