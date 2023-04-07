Letter: For safety's sake, Lenox needs updated wireless bylaw

To the editor: At the last town meeting in December, a vote was held to adopt changes in our bylaws that would allow cell towers to be placed in town with strict requirements that should satisfy everyone in town.
Even though a majority of those present voted in favor of the by law it fell only a few votes short of the two-thirds majority required. ("Lenox voters kill a proposed wireless communications bylaw," Eagle, Dec. 8, 2022.)
In regard to public safety, I believe it would be of great help to our police, fire and EMS to have better cell service to be able to render help faster to people in need. Not everyone is at home when they become sick or injured, for instance in the cases of automobile accidents or a crime being committed. Contrary to what some people believe, minutes and seconds do count and could have an influence in the outcome of the incident.
Also, there are areas in this town that have very weak signals that could be served far better with the proper placement of the cell towers that would have no impact on people’s health and wellness. One example is Lenox Dale. It is at this point in time very poorly served as is the center of town. Also, telling people they should change services to get better service is not an option either. Should we tell all the folks that visit our town you have get AT&T before you come to our town? In the case when the power goes out, some people have no communications at all with the rest of world, and today that is not acceptable.
I was fortunate to serve the town of Lenox for more than 28 years as a firefighter, and I know that if we had cell service back in those days (1970s to early '90s) it might have improved the time it took to render help to people.
I would have spoken at the last town meeting, but the question was called before I had a chance to speak on behalf of the bylaw change. In the future when it is again presented at a town meeting, I would ask the voters to vote in favor of making the changes to the bylaws to get the cell service to those that are underserved or not served at all.
Jeffrey Lane, Lenox Dale