Letter: For sake of your community, heed sign laws

For sake of your community, heed sign laws
To the editor: I am writing today to help educate the community about the laws and regulations pertaining to the all-too-common disposable signs that appear all along our highways and streets.
Besides being unsightly, adding to an already severe trash problem and impacting safety by distracting drivers, these signs are illegal unless obtained by permit. You’ve all seen these everywhere — yellow TV signs, gutter cleanouts, power washing, lawn care, etc. In our town of Lenox, you can read the regulations in Section 7.2 of the 2021 Zoning Bylaw, page 44. It’s the same reason we don’t have billboards and other obtrusive signage.
If you’ve noticed that parts of Route 7 and other main highways in Lenox are mostly clear of these signs, it’s because the Lenox Litter League here in town, in conjunction with the DPW, makes it a point to keep up with this by removing the signs. All signs by law are required to be permitted. The law does not make any exception for events, not-for-profit advertisers or other gray areas. There are allowances for signs in commercial and industrial zones, but they are regulated as well. Normally, if it’s on your own property, there is some leeway, but the right thing to do is to get a permit. If you go to the town of Lenox website (or the one in your own town), you can find all the details.
Real estate signs and contractors doing work on a property may post a sign, but it must be removed promptly after the transaction is complete. Election signs are usually not a problem but again must be removed when the election is over.
There are ample legal resources out there for advertising a business or event — print, radio, online, television, word of mouth, etc. These businesses would be very grateful for the opportunity.
I am certain that other towns have similar laws. It would be very helpful if every town took this more seriously. Anything to reduce trash and keep the Berkshires looking nice is a worthy cause. Please help out if you can.
Phil Coleman, Lenox