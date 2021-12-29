To the editor: Donald Trump's most recent effort to prevent evidence (presently on federal file re: Jan. 6) from being exposed is hardly news.
I once had a crusty city editor who, when told a cub reporter was heading out the door to "cover" a mayoral tape cutting/store opening, retorted, "It'd be news if he didn't cut the tape." He sat the young fellow down. It'd be news if Mr. Trump didn't appeal.
Gratefully, The Eagle didn't run the story Page One.
By now, Mr. Trump's acts are the stuff of legend, heroic "spin," legal jockeying and, in other precincts, dismay. And big business. But let's not pretend it is actual news. He's merely appealing his most recent court losses, again. My dad was a Superior Court judge for nearly 35 years, and I'd ask his opinion on various business troubles I'd encounter as a manufacturer. He'd always say the same thing: "Get a good lawyer." That same message should go to Mr. Trump, who'd ignore it — racking up another loss.
Bruce H. Alexander, Hinsdale