For Youth Art Month, let the arts be a constant in times of change
To the editor: March brings more sunshine, the reminder that spring is right around the corner, and Youth Art Month. Last year at this time, Muddy Brook Elementary artists in Great Barrington were busy preparing for the art show scheduled to take place during the student showcase. More than 1,000 works of art were ready to be displayed to show off students’ imagination, creativity and artistry. Unfortunately, the pandemic began and our school building shut down.
Our Berkshire community has come together by implementing plans to safeguard our health while continuing to keep children learning, connecting and growing. Art classes may look a little different, but students are still using art to think deeply, make connections and build skills while creating. Youth Art Month is a time to actively recognize and celebrate our young artists.
More time at home has reminded all of us that the arts are vitally important. We use visual art, music, theatrical performance, dance, media arts and literature to keep entertained, communicate important ideas and connect with our emotions. The arts fuel us to be our independent selves and at the same time, show us how we are alike and connected.
Everyday in art class children are sharing the fantastic art that they made while spending time at home and at school. They share stories of visiting museums, art parks and online galleries. They talk about the fun of making art as a family. They share the magic of spending time in nature with their siblings and grownups and all the wonderful things they saw together because they took time to look closely with their “artist eyes’. This year has revealed the important role art education, independent artmaking and family art activities contribute to children’s lives. The arts are a reliable constant for all of us.
Please notice how art impacts your life this month in honor of children and YAM. Take a moment and see how often the arts positively affect your daily life. Celebrate your child’s artmaking, visual communications and the design of the items you use every day. Look closely at our Berkshire landscape, the coziness of your kitchen table or your kids’ play area covered with Legos, art supplies and costumes. Find the artistic beauty in each moment and celebrate the many ways the arts enable us to not only survive but thrive.
Alexandra Boudreau, Hancock
The writers is an art teacher at Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School in Great Barrington.