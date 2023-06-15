Letter: Forest fire air effects remind us of climate change's consequences

To the editor: The horrific air quality that descended on us this week is a stark reminder that climate change can and will continue to negatively impact our lives. ("'I can actually taste it in the air.' Berkshire residents react to wildfire smoke," Eagle, June 8.)
Unusually dry weather conditions due to atypical climate patterns produced massive Canadian wildfires and smoke that have threatened humans, killed animals and severely limited outdoor activities. We in the Northeast may have felt fairly insulated from the damage inflicted by climate change, but this week's dangerous air quality should be a wake-up call that that we are vulnerable, too.
At this eye-opening moment, we all need to take action to assist in the fight against climate change. Here are a few suggestions:
• Call or write your state and federal officials, letting them know that they need to do more than just set goals to reduce emissions. They need to regulate the industries that create pollution. Advocate for bills such as “Make Polluters Pay” (H.872/S.481), which is currently in the Massachusetts Legislature.
• If you heat with fossil fuels, look for ways to reduce energy usage (and the resulting emissions) in your home. Join a community aggregation program that may offer electricity from a renewable source and be cheaper, too. Go through your utility to switch from oil or gas to renewable sources. Run appliances like dishwashers later in the evening when electricity demand is lower. For more information, see the website greenenergyconsumers.org/shavethepeak.
• Upgrade your heating and AC system by installing heat pumps that use less energy for heating and cooling.
• Stop the leaks in your house by having a MassSave energy audit, and learn about the subsidy programs available for additional insulation, water heaters, heat pumps and more.
• Turn your air conditioning up two degrees in the summer and your heating down two degrees in winter to conserve energy and emissions.
• Purchase or lease an electric car and get subsidies for doing so and/or drive your vehicle less. Do not leave your car idling for more than a minute or two.
• Use water carefully as it is a precious resource and essential for our survival.
• Join a climate group in your area.
The fewer emissions we create, the faster we can lower our rapidly warming atmosphere. It is going to take all of us working together to keep our world livable — both now and in the future.
Al Blake, Becket
Pat Konecky, South Egremont
Michele Marantz, Dalton
Sarah Satterthwaite, Savoy
The writers are members of the Berkshire node of 350 Mass, a grassroots advocacy effort for a healthier climate.