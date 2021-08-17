To the editor: I would like to publicly recognize and thank the workers at HospiceCare in the Berkshires for the invaluable and truly irreplaceable support they provided to my mother, Rena Carlow Mahar, in her final months.
It is difficult to accurately express the depth of gratitude we feel toward HospiceCare for their compassionate work. We could not have asked for a more professional or deliberate support system at this time. My mother was cared for by a team from HospiceCare that included her nurse Robin, aides Laurie (aka Julie) and Jill, her social worker Annie and chaplain Joanie. Each of these women provided my mother care that went beyond their professional duties; each visit from this team brightened my mother's final days.
The physical and emotional services the hospice team provided both to my mother and our family were great supports that helped us all navigate a sensitive time with dignity and peace. For that, our family will be forever grateful.
Thank you.
Ron and Donna Mahar, North Adams