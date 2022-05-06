To the editor: I will go out on a limb and assert some critical thinking.
Can anyone say beyond a reasonable doubt when/if a fetus is endowed with human consciousness?
Religion and politics have usurped science. The Bible advocates for death more than any pro-choice person I know, and women's rights advocates should consider the possibility that millions of sentient unborn women are annually killed.
Does abortion simply remove inert tissues, or does it kill unborn sentient beings? Roe v. Wade suppressed this question by suggesting consciousness doesn't commence until the third trimester. However, none of the available scientific studies answer the question beyond a reasonable doubt. The real elephant in the room isn't about Roe v. Wade or a women's right to choose.
Jeff Herman, Stockbridge