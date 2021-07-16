To the editor: Watch President Joe Biden and his vice president, not Donald Trump.
With no-win issues, and stop hate and division. As I read many letters to the editor, I am struck by how many are focused on former President Trump. Trump this, Trumpers that, blah blah, blah. This man has not been president in more than six months.
What surprises me most is how few of the letters look at our present situation; they ignore what is happening with President Biden, his staff and our country in general.
Here is a list that the so-called news networks and The New York Times are not reporting in order to protect this corrupt Biden administration:
The price of gas is up by nearly a dollar a gallon with no end in sight. We are losing our energy independence. Inflation is rising so fast it cannot by counted, and this is only the beginning — your dollar is becoming worthless. The federal government is paying people to stay home and redefining child care as infrastructure.
What really should scare us all is Biden's inability to answer even the simplest of questions from reporters without checking his notes. He is clearly not there cognitively and that should be a major concern to all Americans. If you need proof, simply Google "Biden's gaffes."
Thomas D.Gilardi, Pittsfield