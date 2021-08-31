To the editor: I am a student and musician from Dalton.
When I am not attending Duke University, I spend my time at home, mainly working on my career as an indie singer-songwriter. I was last featured in The Eagle when I performed a concert at Dottie’s Coffee Lounge. Since then, I have been fortunate enough to play two more shows, both at The Foundry in West Stockbridge. The Foundry’s Emerging Artists Series has given me and numerous other young local artists the opportunity to perform and expand our reach within the community.
Currently, the town of West Stockbridge is faced with the decision of whether to issue The Foundry a special permit in order to continue operation. I urge the community to support the venue and allow them to remain open. If The Foundry were to close, not only would it be a blow to young Berkshire artists beginning our careers, but also to the flourishing local arts scene that we as a community have worked so hard to cultivate. I ask that you join me in supporting the issuance of this permit and, as a result, our entire community.
Elliott Loverin, Dalton