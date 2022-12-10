To the editor: After a long and arduous process, The Foundry, the multidisciplinary performing arts venue in West Stockbridge, received a special permit to stay in business and continue providing the community with its unique, diverse, accessible programming year round. ("West Stockbridge board issues entertainment permit to The Foundry, but with conditions," Eagle, Dec. 5.)
The venue is immensely grateful to its many supporters, which includes town residents and businesses, and to the diligence of the town’s Planning Board. These are intelligent, selfless volunteers who gave enormous amounts of time and thought to the permitting process.
The Foundry’s intention is to move forward in complete compliance with the restrictions included in their permit as well as hit the ground running into the new year continuing to collaborate with and promote all of the local businesses, bringing patrons and commerce to the whole town. I am especially excited about the emerging artist series, which gives platforms to up and coming talent across disciplines, and also look forward to presenting an even wider array of artists both local and touring.
A heartfelt invitation is extended to persons who protested the venue receiving a permit to stay in business, most of whom have never physically been to The Foundry to experience first-hand the intimate performance space. There is something for everyone, be it a string quartet, indie singer-songwriters, jazz, contemporary dance, comedy, improv, workshops and more. It is The Foundry’s belief that people from all walks of life benefit from coming together in such divisive times and providing space to create dialogue through the performing arts is one of their primary goals.
May the upcoming year be one of independence, truth and joy through the arts.
Amy Brentano, West Stockbridge
The writer is the owner of The Foundry.