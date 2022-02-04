To the editor: History is replete with scenarios where lack of rebuttal to hostile, deceitful rhetoric has been interpreted as a sign of weakness or complacency, only to fan the flames of the miscreants to even greater heights.
Thomas Gilardi's comment about the "sane and thoughtful people on Fox News and Newsmax" being drowned out by liberals in a recent letter to the editor is beyond the pale of him being educable to reality. ("Letter: We should rename the political parties," Eagle, Feb. 2.)
Rupert Murdoch's bottom-feeding empire and Christopher Ruddy's far-right offspring Newsmax are clearly in the driver's seat when it comes to Mr. Gilardi's intransience to anything less than a dissolution of we "co-conspirators" in bringing an end to his distorted sense of what America should look like. By couching his most recent words with a facade of criticizing both parties, he then proceeds to dump on Democrats with palpable venom.
According to Mr. Gilardi, Joe Biden and the Democrats are responsible for economic, social and political faults excluding nothing under the sun, except perhaps my refrigerator working erratically. His ability to endlessly skirt around the pathetic behavior of what has become "Trumpism" is quite impressive.
So, no, Mr. Gilardi, I don't picture you reaching out for even an iota of a balanced conception of the world. We of a different political persuasion will have to accept that as the price of your recalcitrance. To save a modicum of what we like to consider democracy, and to hopefully avoid sinking into the pit of autocracy, we'll have to face off at the ballot box, that is, if your people, still make some of them available to us.
Jesse Spector, Lenox