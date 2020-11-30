Free speech vs. treason
To the editor:
I am having a very difficult time trying to understand the difference between free speech, insurrection and treason.
Treason is “the crime of betraying one’s country,” while insurrection is “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.” Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones, Fox News and other “free speech” entertainment venues have been doing just that for many years, recently encouraged by President Donald Trump to “rise up,” “stand by” and “liberate Wisconsin,” etc.
Trump himself has dabbled directly in both areas. Not allowing the president-elect a legal and smooth transition to do what he is legally supposed to be doing prior to his swearing in on Jan. 20, 2021, is just the most recent example. Trump’s enablers and abettors such as Rudy Giuliani, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are just as responsible as he is for endangering the safety and democracy of this country’s citizens.
Trump and his appointed or elected acolytes have opened the doors to “threats both foreign and domestic” — which most of them swore an oath to do the exact opposite, and should be prosecuted for their acts of insurrection and treasonous activity. It is no longer a “free speech” issue or a “well, he certainly has a right to do this or that” issue or a “ just humor him for a couple more months” issue. It is a “do the right thing for our country” issue. If you are not doing the right thing for our country, then you are doing the wrong thing for our country. If you are doing the wrong thing for our country, then you are directly responsible for the dangerous, degrading, hate-provoking, divisive spiral this country is currently going through.
This behavior needs to stop immediately or there will be no turning back. Limbaugh, Jones, Fox News, Giuliani, Cruz and the president need to be held accountable for their actions. We all need to be held accountable for our actions in the past, now and in the future. I think the reason this country is in the dire straits it is in now is because very few elected officials have been held accountable for their actions, while being led by the incredibly self-serving and uncaring “I take no responsibility” in chief.
Don Munger, Becket