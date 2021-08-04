To the editor: As Hitler’s propaganda minister Goebbels so insightfully pointed out: repeating a lie sufficiently often makes it true for many listeners.
In the absence of Donald Trump’s use of his daily self-serving tweets of chronic lies — but still surfacing not just on Fox News but unfortunately also repeated on the main media outlets — one wonders how the assault on our democracy will all end?
The most recent news — namely the announcement of his $200 million war chest for yet another presidential bid, with the incredible support of his many of his morally spineless Republican cronies surrounding him (still referring to him as “the president”) — is a sad commentary of the potential hazard of our so-called freedom of speech. While it is forbidden to falsely yell fire in a crowded theater, there seems to be no boundaries for repeating other known falsehoods via the popular media. It seems to me that the potential danger to our common welfare should forbid a disturbed man like Trump to hold sway — especially after the obvious loss of his election — whether or not he ends up in the can, as I hope he will for all the suffering he has caused to our democracy.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox