To the editor: As a former, now-retired public interest (i.e., not high-earning) lawyer, one of the reasons I chose Otis as a summer home was its very reasonable real estate tax rates.
We get excellent service from our town administration, mostly via our well-run Highway Department, which keeps our roads well-maintained all year long. We have a good library, transfer station and, until recently, a marvelous recreation center/gym. Fortunately for the town, we haven’t had to utilize many other more costly services.
I would hate to see Stockbridge enact the differential tax proposal, and I certainly would hate to see other South County towns emulate it. ("A tax break for Stockbridge residents at the expense of seasonal homeowners? Here’s a look at whether the idea could go forward," Eagle, Aug. 26.)
In addition to the financial pain that might cost a lot of non-wealthy retirees here, it would also hurt the towns. I think Otis has an atmosphere of camaraderie between seasonal and permanent residents. In addition, second-home owners proudly show a lot of generosity to local institutions, such as by providing us with an excellent monthly newspaper, a food pantry to those feeling the need for help during the pandemic and a variety of organizations such as our rescue squad, library, and volunteer fire department.
To create a two-tier tax system, with one tier erroneously perceived as wealthier than the other one, would be divisive, fundamentally unfair and possibly unconstitutional. It makes me want to dump a ton of tea into one of our heretofore pristine ponds.
Marti Copleman, Otis