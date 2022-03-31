To the editor: More than 100 years ago, President Teddy Roosevelt, alarmed at the encroachment upon public lands and open spaces, created the United States Forest Service.
Had he not, it is unlikely that the Grand Canyon, Yosemite or Crater Lake National Parks (as well as more than two dozen others) would exist. Open space, Roosevelt said, was a sacred trust, “a great solemn cathedral.” The Planning Board of Richmond, in keeping with the character of the town, has crafted a proposed amendment to the town’s zoning bylaws, which follows in Roosevelt’s footsteps: respecting not just Open Space and Conservation Land, but ensuring the public’s reasonable access to these lands. ("Open space plan for Richmond: Voters, the choice is yours," Eagle, March 26.)
A century later, we thank Teddy Roosevelt. One hundred years from today, our great-grandchildren just might thank us for having the foresight to vote for the Planning Board’s proposed amendment. The vote is at town meeting, 7:30 p.m. May 18 at Richmond School.
John Hamilton, Richmond