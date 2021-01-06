From the mouths of babes, hope for the new year
To the editor: A mother of two sons, ages 3 and 5, told me of an interaction during her family’s Thanksgiving Day dinner.
She invited open conversation by asking them to share their feelings about what they had to be thankful for. When her son’s response was a somewhat neutral shrug of his shoulders, she continued with more questions such as “Did you like our special dinner today? Are you thankful for your baby brother? Happy for our home? What about your friends at kindergarten?”
Finally after similar nonverbal gestures she asked, “Well, will you tell us what you are thankful for?” Without hesitation, her 5-year-old son said: “My soccer ball, my nightlight and Joe Biden.”
I felt privileged for her to share this delightful experience. My spirits are uplifted on many levels, especially in regard to restoring hopefulness and rebuilding forward movement toward the sociopolitical representation and democratic governance for all Americans.
The words of this young child are etched in my heart and usher in faith for a happy new year in 2021.
Edith V. Pye, Pittsfield