Letter: Frustrated with poor cell service in Lenox

To the editor: After months of frustrating dropped calls and no service, I decided to write this letter.
We live very close to Main Street in Lenox with half-million-dollar homes and penny cell service with Verizon. My husband has worked from home since the start of the COVID pandemic and often cannot talk to his work and customers. My family and friends have calls dropped all the time.
We finally had to spend $250 on an extender for better cell coverage. Maybe the town can reimburse us.
Home of the Millionaires isn’t all it’s cracked up to be if you want to talk on your cellphone.
Anne Wehry, Lenox