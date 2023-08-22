Letter: Frustration with DPU should resonate beyond WIndsor

To the editor: I am writing in reference to a recent article in The Eagle by Jane Kaufman concerning municipal aggregation. ("Windsor applied for a municipal aggregation plan in March 2022 to lower residents' electric rates. It still hasn't been approved," Eagle, Aug. 7.)
Windsor is one of 30 Massachusetts communities currently waiting for the Department of Public Utilities to accept their application for municipal aggregation. Aggregation has been possible in Massachusetts since 1997 (Massachusetts General Laws, chapter 164, section 134). It allows for the bulk purchase of electricity by communities on behalf of the residential and business customers who are served by investor-owned utilities within the municipality. It is frequently undertaken to both reduce the cost and offer greener, more fossil fuel-conservative sources of electricity.
Windsor has been waiting for 16 months. Some towns have been waiting as long as four years. Why is the DPU so slow? Back in May, three new commissioners with backgrounds in the environmental area were appointed by the Healey administration, replacing commissioners who seemed to be more aligned with the fossil fuel industry. So far, nothing seems to be different. It would appear that the DPU is controlled by the fossil fuel industry. How else can we explain this charade they are playing with applications for aggregation and wasting everyone’s time and money?
Massachusetts is described as being one of the “greener” states in the union, but the bottleneck is the DPU, and it appears that they are doing everything to obstruct green and cost-saving solutions such as aggregation. This deplorable action needs to be called out and stopped, as the consequences of climate change are becoming increasingly apparent and impact all of us. Customers should be encouraged to pursue greener solutions, but the commonwealth of Massachusetts has a DPU that is pushing for just the opposite.
I encourage everyone to make your frustration with this situation known by contacting the governor’s office and the office of the DPU.
Jan Bradley, Windsor
The writer is a member of Windsor’s Green Committee.