Letter: Gaps in bylaw also must be corrected along with gaps in coverage

To the editor: Yes, last week's wireless bylaw meeting was heated — and it was also constructive. ("Sparks fly as residents tangle with town planners over Lenox cellular bylaw proposal," Eagle, April 5.)
I encourage residents to watch the video to hear comments in their entirety and the strong potential solutions that came from the conversation. Those advocating for better cell coverage and a better bylaw hope these solutions will be implemented for everyone’s benefit.
Planning Board member Jim Harwood focused on speakers submitting amendments to make improvements. Telecommunications Attorney Robert Berg stated that the bylaw was off to a good start and that it also had several issues that could easily be corrected. Attorney Berg was invited to write amendments to help provide the “maximum municipal control” that the town wishes to achieve. Harwood also spoke in favor of Attorney Berg creating clear and definitive decision-making criteria for the Zoning Board to use for permitting or denying new towers. In the case that a site developer or wireless company takes up a legal challenge, adding this clarity to the bylaw will be a benefit to the town.
Also constructive is that we are all in agreement that our focus needs to be on the proposed bylaw's effectiveness and that it is worth taking the time to get it that way. We’ve heard from several attorneys that the bylaw lacks some critical details. The lack of application criteria leaves the Zoning Board open to time management issues. Residents also have constructive questions. What are a resident’s rights to reject an application and on what grounds? Will the tower company be required to have pollution insurance for RF emissions, and what is the recourse if a tower is permitted too close to homes or a resident is injured by one? All very important questions to answer.
To this end, in my own comments, I invited the planning and zoning boards and town counsel Joel Bard to a forum with one or more of the attorneys who have been following the revision process to answer questions and discuss these gaps in the bylaw with open dialogue and transparency. If the bylaw achieves the goals of plugging gaps and passing legal muster, the Planning Board won’t mind taking us through the process of both approving and denying a tower application and answering these questions. It will be a very worthwhile, constructive effort for us all.
