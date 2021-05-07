To the editor: As a resident of Housatonic since last summer, I have watched the Great Barrington Select Board grapple with a number of complicated issues including the expansion of the airport, the regulation of the cannabis shops and the guarding of the town’s reputation against the inane drivel of the free-market fetishists responsible for Great Barrington Declaration.
In the letters of endorsement being published by current members of the Select Board, I am hearing a plea for candidates who will likely vote like themselves. In one written by Ed Abrahams ("Letter: Burke, Gabriel good choices for Great Barrington Select Board," Eagle, Wednesday), Ed makes the argument that we should vote for Eric Gabriel with the specious reasoning that Eric’s worth a vote simply because he’s from Housatonic and more strangely because Eric knows about affordable housing by personally having profited from it by way of his business. What the signs in Ed’s yard and his letter seem to indicate, more than whether Eric is a valid candidate or not, is that Ed wants to create a voting bloc within the Select Board with himself and Kate Burke and Eric Gabriel (seemingly to push an agenda that is libertarian-leaning and consistently kowtows to the interests of the business community).
It also appears that Ed is pushing two candidates together to create a kind of mutual vote for the two in tandem. Ed’s vociferous support of these two makes me suspicious of all three together. When voting for a candidate, I want a person who is, as Socrates was, a “gadfly” who questions those in power. And those in power aren’t really the people on the Select Board — they’re the people who have the money, property, businesses and established voices in town. These Select Board positions are low-paying jobs that are tantamount to a volunteer position and I commend anyone who wishes to serve in them. Nevertheless, my vote will go to the candidate who is least likely to be a rubber stamp in the manner of Ed Abrahams and more likely to be a gadfly. I don’t need my candidate to be from Housatonic. Instead, I’m more concerned that the person be strong, independent, gracious and community-minded. Having met and learned about Garfield Reed, I feel that he has all of those qualities and is the candidate for me. I will be voting for him and him alone May 11.
Bob Jandrue, Housatonic