To the editor: I am currently serving in my first term as a member of the Select Board in Great Barrington.
During this time, the board has faced challenges ranging from managing the effects of a burgeoning cannabis market and industry to protecting citizens’ rights to self-determination through Home Rule. We’ve grappled with issues concerning water quality problems in Housatonic, expansion of the airport and the reexamination of the role of the police.
What I have learned about this position through all of this is that if you want to do this job with integrity, you have to be unafraid to stand on your own as you weigh in on decisions that will impact the lives of a community. This job is not about creating alliances. It is about doing your homework and applying critical thinking skills to make informed decisions in the best interest of the people you serve. A person I believe will stand on his own and do whatever it takes to make those informed decisions if elected to the Great Barrington Select Board is Garfield Reed. I have known Garfield for many years, and even when we’ve had views that differed considerably from each other, I have always respected his integrity and valued the perspective he brings to the table.
Still a working man, Garfield is a senior citizen, lives in affordable housing and is a 17-year cancer survivor. Over the years, I’ve watched Garfield tirelessly give of himself to the town of Great Barrington, far away from the spotlight of any elections. An associate member of the Great Barrington Planning Board, a member of the Great Barrington Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board, a member of the Great Barrington Community Impact Funding Committee, an active participant in Bridge’s intensive eight-week climate justice training and a regular face seen preparing and delivering meals to those less fortunate, Garfield is a caring, astute and committed member of this community.
I will be voting for Garfield Reed for the Great Barrington Select Board on May 11.
Leigh Davis, Great Barrington
The writer is a member of the Great Barrington Select Board.