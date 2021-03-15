To the editor: I am confused about "bipartisanship."
When a man such as Merrick Garland comes across and Democrats are in the majority, the Republicans deny him even the courtesy of a hearing prior to voting him down (presumably because then all of them would have to justify their "no" vote somehow). No one could possibly have claimed he was not competent to do the job on the Supreme Court, having been an investigator of domestic terrorism and a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia since 1997 and its chief judge from 2013 to 2020. He was approved by the Senate previously.
But no, Mitch McConnell decided that there was not sufficient merit to even consider him, because certainly this was not a "political decision."
OK, fast forward a few years. Different president, different Senate majority. How could 30 U.S. senators (all Republicans, of course) vote against a man singularly qualified to do this job at this moment in history?
Enough to drive a Democrat to drink!
Leonard H. Sigal, Stockbridge