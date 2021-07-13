To the editor: In support of Selectman Bob Jones and others in Lee, and in admonition to all those officials over the years who asserted less-than-adequate efforts toward the cleanup of the Housatonic River, I would like to provide this counsel.
The only true, responsible and enduring way to treat a precious resource like the Housatonic River, after its long history of abuse and neglect, is simply to compel GE to clean up its mess in the face of the corporation's long arm of influence within the business and political community.
The act of discharging toxic pollution into the Housatonic River, even before it was declared illegal, was a wanton act of calumny, and it requires an equivalent act to compensate for its destructive impact. That act is to put it all up front, that once we start, we make sure we do all we can do to eliminate PCBs in the entire region of the river, because just one hot spot is enough to contaminate, vaporize and ensconce itself into the wildlife and fauna around it.
This is the only end that can justify our efforts and the only way we can truly reclaim this magnificent resource for our children.
Richard T. Delmasto, Pittsfield