Letter: GE presentation didn't make us feel any better about PCB disposal in Lee

To the editor: On Tuesday, some representatives of General Electric made a polished presentation at Lee’s Town Hall about how toxic waste resulting from GE's contamination of the Housatonic River will be dredged, treated and trucked.
But my takeaway is that we, the townspeople of Lee, find ourselves between a rock and a hard place.
The “rock” is the agreement between GE and the representatives of towns most affected by the contamination of the river. The “hard place” is the sentiment of most in the town of Lee. We simply don’t want to accept that part of the solution for having PCBs in the Housatonic River must be the redistribution of some of them in a newly-created dump a few hundred yards away from that same river.
On the one hand, we have a representative form of government. Accordingly, the agreement that was made between GE and the representatives of the towns, including Lee, should be honored, with the only question being how the cleanup takes place, not whether it should take place. On the other hand, our town representatives had the responsibility of informing townspeople of what would be in store for townspeople, if not during negotiations, then certainly when a final agreement was imminent. This responsibility was not upheld when the so-called Rest of the River agreement was reached.
While the people of Lee can’t unmake the circumstances leading to the proposal for the Upland Disposal Facility (the PCB dump), there nevertheless seems something deeply wrong about our quandary. The consent decrees were premised on a principle — namely, that the U.S. and the states of Massachusetts and Connecticut would not continue to pursue lawsuits resulting from GE's dumping of PCBs into the Housatonic River. In return, GE promised to make the river whole.
At this stage, the “how” of the cleanup has taken center stage. But this has come at a heavy cost. Not only is the river not being made whole, but one of the parties to the consent decrees, the federal government, through the Environmental Protection Agency, has changed its tune. GE is being allowed to save substantial amounts of money by redepositing some of the PCBs a few hundred yards from where they have long-since settled into the muck of Woods Pond. Saving money is certainly a principle. But it’s not the principle upon which the consent decrees were founded.
Robert and Mary Tyer Kelly, Lee