GE should use its profits to clean up its Housatonic mess
To the editor: I was surprised when I read in the Jan. 2 New York Times (and reprinted in The Boston Globe on the same date) that General Electric Co.‘s new wind turbine deals to date “could add up to $13 billion,” according to the principal wind analyst at Wood MacKenzie.
While I commend GE for pivoting from polluting the Housatonic, the Hudson and other waterways to an industry that may help to stem climate change and save our planet, it seems reasonable to ask the corporation to expend 0.77 percent of these contracts in order to ship all PCBs out of Berkshire County to a licensed facility, rather than create a new dump in Lee.
Lisa Sloane, Lee