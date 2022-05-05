To the editor: After careful consideration of the two candidates running for the position of the Sheffield Select Board, I am heartily endorsing George Oleen for this important role.
In my 15 years as a resident of this town, I have found George to act with honesty and integrity in the many matters that concern Sheffield residents. In addition to George’s active involvement in our Planning Board, he is a frequent participant in Select Board meetings, raising questions that may challenge the status quo and conventional wisdom, but his care regarding town issues is genuine and sincere and he is open to working to reach consensus.
In addition to his role as an alternate on the Sheffield Conservation Commission, George has extensive experience with health-related matters, having served as a food inspector with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Sheffield’s Board of Health; he will no doubt provide experience and thoughtfulness on the increasingly important issues that face our boards. Voters may also want to consider that it is common practice for a Select Board member to serve, ex officio, as a member of Sheffield’s Board of Health.
Please join me in voting for George Oleen for Sheffield Select Board on May 9. Our town needs George’s honesty and integrity. Martin Mitsoff is the outgoing Select Board member, having also served on the Sheffield Board of Health.
Martin Mitsoff, Sheffield
The writer is the outgoing member of the Sheffield Select Board.