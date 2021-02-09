GE’s greed shouldn’t be trusted
To the editor: Those of us who oppose the terrible Rest of River plan aren’t doing it because of hard feelings.
We realize that we’ve seen this movie before and know that General Electric Co. can’t be trusted and we don’t wish to leave their poison in the Berkshires forever for a comparative pittance of money. Also, in a supposed democratic republic, popular will, not a corporation’s greed, needs to matter.
Let’s take another incident where a company was allowed to ride roughshod over popular will. Tennessee Gas, in violation of Massachusetts’ state constitution and popular will, was allowed to build a pipeline through Otis State Forest. The reason residents were against it because of the harm they thought it would do to Otis State Forest. But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission pretended to believe Tennessee Gas’ assurance that they would protect Otis State Forest.
Cue November 2020 when Tennessee Gas, thanks to Attorney General Maura Healey’s efforts, had to pay a fine due to the damage they caused — among other things, they released contaminated water into the ground. The punchline is that it was on purpose, not due to a mistake. But the damage is already done and though Tennessee Gas is now legally required to attempt to fix it the damage can never be completely undone.
Imagine what would happen if we stopped pretending to believe companies’ assurance that they will protect the environment when they don’t care. Imagine what would happen if local people’s opinions matter instead of powerful corporation’s money. There would be no dump in Lee. And any technologies to break down PCBs are in the future, if ever, and Lee, et al., will no doubt have to pay for them.
Here is what needs to happen. Every single member of the Lee Select Board needs to resign. And GE should just give south Berkshire $417 million like Jack Welch got when he retired and let them use that money to actually fix it. Also, GE should be kicked out of Boston and then broken up.
Erin Williams, Clarksburg