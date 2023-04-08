Letter: Get out the vote for Lenox town meeting; we're voting yes on wireless bylaw

To the editor: We have just changed travel plans to make sure that we are home in time to attend the May 4 Lenox town meeting.
We are asking everyone we know to make sure they also attend. The cell tower bylaw, which is much needed for emergency safety reasons above all else, narrowly missed being passed at the last town meeting by about 15 votes. ("Lenox voters kill a proposed wireless communications bylaw," Eagle, Dec. 8, 2022.)
I know many people who were not at the last meeting to vote but would have wanted the bylaw in effect. Please don't let this opportunity get away. Mark your calendar: May 4 at 7 p.m. at Duffin Theatre in Lenox Memorial Middle and High School. Arrange for child care. Come early to make sure you are seated by the time the meeting starts. We need to support our town, our town planners and committee members that have bent over backward to make sure this is a safe and effective bylaw for our townspeople.
Besides, town meeting is awesome.
Marianne Deignan and Gray Ellrodt, Lenox