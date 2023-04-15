Letter: Get out the vote to support the Lenox wireless bylaw

To the editor: I commend The Berkshire Eagle for its editorials published March 25 ("Our Opinion: Lenox cell tower opponents should acknowledge public safety claims cut both ways") and April 8 ("Our Opinion: More signal, less noise in Lenox bylaw debate") regarding the proposed update to the Lenox Wireless Bylaw.
I attended the April 4 Lenox Planning Board hearing, and I support approval of the proposed updates to the wireless bylaw. It is critical for the town to take the first step of inviting cellular carriers and wireless experts to Lenox to perform an evaluation of wireless connectivity and create an updated plan for adequate cell coverage in town. It's a serious public health and safety issue for Lenox residents to have such poor cell coverage or no service, especially during emergencies such as in-home emergencies, power outages, children wanting to call home from service gaps, and to report traffic and sporting accidents. Additionally, the dismal coverage is bad for our small businesses and tourism and is a huge inconvenience for all.
Though clearly some people are honestly fearful of uncertain health effects from cellular equipment, the fearmongering by a few bylaw opponents based on nebulous research and health data from biased anti-wireless studies has caused an exquisite waste of town resources and residents' time by requiring yet another procedural vote at the upcoming town meeting. In fact, we don't even know where and how potential cell equipment — not necessarily large towers — might be placed in town to provide reliable service because Lenox can't get an evaluation without an updated bylaw that conforms to federal standards. Further, a majority (63 percent) of Lenox residents voted for the bylaw at the December town meeting, just 15 votes shy of the supermajority required for approval.
Both the National Cancer Institute and the American Cancer Society state there is not sufficient research to support the premise that cell tower radiation causes cancer or other problems. We do know that the lack of cell coverage is a real here-and-now public safety danger for residents and visitors.
I urge all Lenox residents to help get out the vote May 4 in support of the bylaw so that Lenox can finally move on to request a plan from carriers and experts to update plans for the town’s wireless coverage. Town officials and the public will then have an opportunity to rationally evaluate the merits of specific details in proposed wireless plans.
Susan Foulds, Lenox