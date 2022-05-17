To the editor: With the advent of the Bird e-scooters in Pittsfield, available to anyone with a license, a few cents and a cellphone, I hope that Berkshire Medical Center's emergency room is ready for the traumatic brain injuries coming down the road.
The rentals don't include helmets, and I've seen plenty of people having a blast, laughing and zipping along next to traffic, some riding double and no one wearing a helmet. But they aren't toys: E-scooters are one of the most dangerous vehicles on the road; with double the head injuries of cyclists, the injury rate is comparable to motorcycle riders. This includes the pedestrians who are struck by scooters.
The title of a 2021 medical article says it all: "Electric Scooter-Related Injuries: A New Epidemic in Orthopedics." Richmond, Va., has a longer history of Bird scooters, and thriving legal practices dedicated to defending scooter accident victims. How is this a good thing for Pittsfield?
Sarah Gardner, Williamstown