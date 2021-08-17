To the editor: People call it a pandemic.

It is really a global killer plague. If you don't care about yourself, there must be someone in your life you do care about, and you don't want to infect them and possibly kill them.

I got my vaccination not for myself, but for my family, loved ones and all the children and babies of the world whom I now know I cannot infect. 

They deserve a chance at life. I blew mine years ago with my past sins. There is no heaven for me. I accept that fact. 

Don't be responsible for human suffering. Get the shot.

Ken Hardy, Pittsfield

