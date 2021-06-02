To the editor: As I stood proudly at my front desk at Lenox Fit on Saturday morning to greet my members and guests, I was so happy to see so many smiling faces as people came to exercise with the option of being mask-free for the first time in well over a year.
The removal of the mask mandate here in Massachusetts feels like we are finally headed toward some semblance of normalcy again. But we must not forget that it took 15 months to get to where we are today. It is time for people to think beyond themselves and to show grace, gratitude and understanding as we all work to heal our economy from this pandemic.
During this time of transition here in our country, so many people are impatient for things to “get back to normal.” I have already been asked numerous times when my business will go back to regular hours. It’s just not that simple. We don’t get to just snap our fingers and get all that we lost back at our disposal. People were not the only victims of this deadly virus. COVID-19 killed many businesses as well, it rattled the workforce in our country and it pushed many of the remaining businesses (especially small businesses) to the brink. There are losses to recoup, hours to fill, a labor shortage, loans to repay and trust to rebuild. So many people in our workforce have also lost loved ones and are still coping with intense grief.
So before you go into a business and start asking, “when can I get back everything I want,” think about what you can do to help that business rebuild what they lost during this last year and a half. You can be patient, kind, understanding and generous. Thinking beyond yourself and supporting one another to rebuild is more important than ever.
Suzanne Merritt, Lenox
The writer is president of Lenox Fit.