Letter: Ghost guns and the next Jan. 6

To the editor: I just watched "Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller" on National Geographic about ghost guns.
I am not against guns, but this show scared me. People can build these guns with no interference from the government because they just sell the parts, which is legal. The people that make and sell these guns are not afraid of being arrested or coming forth on TV about how they make them and sell them with no repercussions.
They sell them to anyone: gangs, drug cartels, anarchists, anybody with the cash to buy them. The scariest pert of the program was when the same people who tried to take our country down on Jan. 6, 2021, said on the program that they are getting ready for the next try and they are coming locked and loaded just like Donald Trump asked them to on his Truth platform.
I hope our government is paying attention, because these people are serious and claim they are not afraid to die. Is there anything that Trump won't lower himself to?
Jamie Larkin, Washington