To the editor: I read once again with disappointment another of The Eagle's articles about District Attorney Andrea Harrington that I found unfair and negatively biased.
You see fit to publish the accusations, assumptions and "wonderings" of dismissed and seemingly disgruntled employees while giving the impression that they are facts.
Ms. Moon appears to me to be a discontented ex-employee. We do not know the reason(s) that Harrington fired her, and it is difficult and many times inappropriate or illegal for employers to comment on their specific reasons for terminating an employee. Yet The Eagle chooses to put Moon's comment in a front-page headline that the DA "has fired a whole lot of people."
The impression given by the headline (quotation marks notwithstanding) and the entire article is one of Harrington going through her office firing people for political reasons. What we do not hear are any facts from The Eagle such as what is a "normal" amount of turnover in the DA's office when a new person wins a hard-fought political battle and takes office.
Additional bias was introduced by including the comments of Jeanne Kempthorne. In Kempthorne's letter to the editor, which was published simultaneously with the front-page article, Kempthorne prefaces her comments referring to Moon's dismissal with "Assuming this account is accurate one wonders ...". Yet in the news article The Eagle does not include the qualifications that Kempthorne's comments are based on an assumption and her wonderings about who would benefit. All of this leaves the reader with a negative impression of Harrington's practices and motives based on speculation not facts.
The voters decided not once but twice to give Andrea Harrington a chance to bring a different approach to law enforcement in the area. Change is never easy and clearly DA Harrington's election to office has created strong pushback from the power structure in the region. Let's give her a fair chance at being successful.
Terry Burman, Lenox