To the editor: It’s time to discuss the big, smelly elephant in the room: garbage.
I have a few questions. How did all the other communities in Berkshire County dispose of their garbage? Did it all go to the Pittsfield facility? It seems the old plant was not regulated well and mismanaged — water under the dam.
Now we are under one contractor who picks up our garbage and hauls it off to a landfill in New York they own. We are locked into a deal with them as fuel prices soar. I was wondering why the conservationists aren’t screaming ”Using a landfill?” out loud. New York is trying to close some landfills; what happens if this one gets closed?
I would think, since this will be a county problem, we should all work together and try and come up with a solution that fits all of us. The NIMBYs would not want a facility built in their backyard, but it would have to go somewhere. This could be county owned. Is this option even being considered? Pittsfield residents were screaming about pay as you throw, one-size containers and other regulations. What do you think is going to happen when you are all under one owner?
I hope someone has some thoughts.
John FitzGerald, Pittsfield