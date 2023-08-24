Letter: Give your support to Noelle Howland

To the editor: Congratulations to Noelle Howland for facing adversity with strength, integrity and resolve. ("The Sonsini animal shelter will close but manager Noelle Howland hopes to carry on in a new shelter with the help of the community," Eagle, Aug. 4.)
In the past three weeks, Noelle as the shelter manager at Sonsini Animal Shelter has been diligently working to find homes for the 12 cats and nine dogs before the doors close Aug. 31. It takes a lot of courage to deal with the upcoming loss of your job, closing a business, and finding homes for the cats and dogs. Not only has Noelle found homes for all the cats and eight of the dogs but she has been busy fundraising to support her new endeavor of starting her own nonprofit no-kill animal shelter.
There has been a great show of community support for Noelle, including the staff and volunteers at Sonsini, Currency Coffee, Zucco's restaurant, Haddad Motors, Clay + Oak, RSI Signs, Second Drop Farm and many others. Thank you to everyone involved. To help Noelle complete her final mission at Sonsini, please consider adopting Knight, who has seen all his friends go to new homes and is running out of time.
Glynis Arnold, Otis