Giving now makes donors heroes

To the editor:

We are living in unprecedented times of both need and wealth. If the Berkshires is your home or your home away from home, please consider supporting this county’s vibrant and diverse nonprofits that improve the quality of life for all.

We have seen firsthand this year how nonprofits stepped up during the pandemic, census efforts and the movement for racial justice. These critical organizations are our safety net and lead the way for social justice, but almost all have experienced significant drops in revenue this year. At the same time, record unemployment and growing isolation are creating an overwhelming demand for many types of services. This is a recipe for alarm.

Nonprofits employ one in four people in Berkshire County. An important economic engine, the sector urgently needs an influx of cash to remain viable. If ever there was a time to release funds saved for a “rainy day,” this is it. We hope that individual donors will voluntarily double the amount of their giving this year due to the enormous challenges facing our nonprofits.

We are grateful for the generosity of our community, which makes it possible for us to continue to feed, house, educate, protect, inspire, heal, raise up and nurture our community. To learn more about Berkshire nonprofits and how to contribute, visit GiveBackBerkshires.org.

Liana Toscanini, Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires

Stephanie Steed, 18 Degrees

Rich Weisenflue, Berkshire Family and Individual Resources

Kim McMann, Berkshire Food Project

Gwendolyn VanSant, BRIDGE

Christine Macbeth, The Brien Center

Carolyn Valli, Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity

Margaret Keller, Community Access to the Arts

Jane Ralph, Construct Inc.

Christopher McLaughlin, Elder Services of Berkshire County

Maria Rundle, Flying Cloud Institute

Lisanne Finston, Gould Farm

Leigh Doherty, Literacy Network of South Berkshire

Janis Martinson, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

Becky Cushing-Gop, Mass Audubon West

Christa Collier, Northern Berkshire United Way

Megan Whilden, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at BCC

Dennis Hogan, Southern Berkshire Ambulance

Salvatore Garozzo, United Cerebral Palsy of Western Massachusetts

Ilana Steinhauer, Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires

Kristen van Ginhoven, WAM Theatre

Anna Singleton, Williamstown Community Chest

